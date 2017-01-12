Suffolk Police urge drivers to follow advice as snow and ice is forecast by Met Office

Suffolk Police are urging motorists to take extra care on the roads as temperatures are expected to drop tonight and into the weekend, causing potentially hazardous driving conditions.

The warning comes as the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for snow, and is forecasting prolonged blustery winds.

Police would like to remind drivers to allow extra time for your journey and drive at a sensible speed. Leave appropriate distances between yourself and other road users. Accept your journey will take longer

Inspector David Giles, of the Serious Collision and Investigation Team, said: “Remember it’s illegal to drive with obscured vision so take time to let any condensation and frost clear from your windscreen, lights and mirrors before setting off on a journey.

“Particularly in icy or snow conditions, avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering movements and check your tyres before setting out as tyres that do not have the right tread depth or pressure are more likely to lose grip.”

Keep safe on the roads by following some simple advice:

* Make sure all your car lights are working and you have no failed bulbs.

* Ensure that dirt is cleared away from light fixtures.

* Keep windscreen washer fluid topped up as windscreens quickly become dirty from traffic spray and salt from the roads.

* Make sure you have sufficient fuel for your journey. Keep the fuel tank topped up.

* Take a mobile telephone with you and make sure it is fully charged. Carry a mobile charger in the car.