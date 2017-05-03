Suffolk Police back national knife campaign

Suffolk Police are supporting a week-long national campaign against knife crime.

Operation Sceptre, running from May 1 until Saturday, highlights the risks carrying a bladed weapon can bring as well as targeting offenders who use knives.

Officers and Special Constables from local policing areas, alongside drugs teams and response officers are using intelligence-led weapons sweeps and high-visibility patrols to target offenders who carry and use knives.

Police are working with Trading Standards to educate shop owners about challenging underage customers and selling knives within the law.

Knife amnesty bins across the county, give people the opportunity to safely dispose of knives and blades and since the Bin a Blade campaign was launched in 2011, more than 17,000 have been surrendered. Bins are outside Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Sudbury police stations.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler, lead for Operation Sceptre at Suffolk Police, said: “There is no excuse to carry a knife in Suffolk. Knife crime can have devastating consequences and if you are found illegally in possession of a knife you will be arrested.

“Knives do not keep you safe – quite the opposite. By carrying a knife you are putting yourself in much greater danger, being more likely to become involved in a violent situation and get injured yourself.

Anyone with information on knife crime is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, or pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.

For more information and advice about knife crime visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/personal-safety/knife-crime