Suffolk medical charity buys new rapid-response vehicle

Emergency medical charity Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) has a new rapid-response vehicle (RRV) to help it save lives.

The new RRV – a Volvo XC70 – will be crewed by teams of specialist critical-care volunteers on a regular basis, supplementing the charity’s existing network of solo-responders who have attended thousands of incidents since SARS launched in 1972.

Ben Hall, general operations manager, said: “We are delighted to have this addition to our volunteer critical-care resource.

“We have only started running a team car in the last couple of years and it has proved a real success, combining the skills of our specialist doctors and paramedics to help treat critically-ill and injured patients who might otherwise not survive to reach hospital.”

The RRV was secured with the help of donations from the St Edmunds Trust, Bury St Edmunds Round Table, Suffolk Land Rover Owners’ Club, the Community Dental Service and locality grants from Suffolk county councillors Tony Brown and Sarah Stamp.

Alan Bedford, of the St Edmunds Trust, said SARS provide a ‘magnificent’ service and the Trust was delighted to help fund the RRV purchase.

SARS teams and solo-responders are mobilised by the East of England Ambulance Service’s critical-care desk.

They are trained to perform advanced medical procedures at the scene of an incident - procedures that would not normally be undertaken outside of a hospital .

Dr Andrew Mason, SARS honorary president, said: “We are delighted to receive such fantastic support from a wide range of funders based in the area we serve.

“We have always been a community-focused charity, and our clinicians volunteer their skills and time without any charge.

“As we approach our 45th anniversary, it is inspiring that SARS volunteers are still providing life-saving care for those in most need throughout Suffolk.”