Suffolk Chamber of Commerce will judge who deserves to be our Business of the Year 2017

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is once again backing the Business of the Year Award in the Bury Free Press Business Awards.

It means that the west Suffolk company that follows last year’s winners Havebury Housing in receiving this award at Bury St Edmund’s Apex on October 13 will have been judged by its peers,

Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 sponsors and partners

John Dugmore, chief executive Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, said: “Working with the Bury Free Press, our sponsorship of this award allows us to help celebrate the best of the best in the west of our county, showcasing the dynamism and successes of all those shortlisted companies.

“Suffolk Chamber is confident that the future looks good for west Suffolk businesses and we’re delighted to be contributing to that future.”

He added: “We are the leading voice of business across the county. We also strive – like the businesses we represent – to be a major force for economic and social good.

“We are the seventh largest chamber, out of 52 accredited chambers, in the British Chambers of Commerce’s network. As it happens we are league leaders in being the largest non-metropolitan chamber in the country.

“Our west Suffolk town chambers in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and district and Newmarket and district are dynamic and focussed representatives of each of their local memberships and the wider business community, with great networking events, discounted member benefits and a leading role in key campaigns aimed at giving local businesses the tools to do the job of creating wealth for all.

You will find a full list of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk

Companies can also be recognised for their contribution to the community and for encouraging green business. There is also a class for the best new start-up for companies under three years old.

And it is not just the bosses or the companies who can earn praise. There are classes for the employee and apprentice or trainee of the year and for customer service, nominated by happy customers.