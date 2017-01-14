Suffolk-based addiction charity plans new running event

A Bury St Edmunds-based addiction charity will host a new running event in Risby this summer in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Focus12 has teamed up with events management organisation HaverSports to deliver its first major fund-raising event, RecoverRace.

The event – set to take place at The Highwaymans, in Risby, on July 30 – will have a festival atmosphere and is aimed at novices and seasoned runners alike, with three runs of varying lengths to encourage everyone to get involved.

As well as a 12km and a half marathon run, both consisting of mixed trail and road routes, there will be a family route suitable for youngsters.

Funds raised will be used to help those seeking or already in recovery.

Lisa Grove, chief executive of Focus12, said: “We’re very excited to launch RecoverRace, our most ambitious fund-raising event to date.

“We’re hoping to encourage over a thousand runners to join us on July 30 and enjoy a great day out in the beautiful surroundings of The Highwaymans, on the outskirts of Bury, including some local bands, food stalls and crafts.”

Jack Tappin, director of HaverSports, which has delivered four major running events and five triathlon festivals since its launch in 2014, said: “We’re keen to continue delivering premium athletic events in West Suffolk and to provide vital support to our much needed charities.

“We’re looking forward to this exciting new venture with Focus12 and to see Bury’s enthusiasm for running showcased at our event.”

Juliet Fisher, owner of The Highwaymans, said she was ‘honoured and humbled’ to be involved.

All of the races will be accurately measured and a UK Athletics licence will be sought, making them suitable for runners of all ages and abilities.

They will be chip timed and there will be medals for all finishers, with trophies for category winners.

Entry will cost £8 for the family route, £12 for the 12km and £18 for the half marathon, with early bird discounts available for people signing up before January 31.

Ms Grove said: “With the New Year upon us, we thought it a good time to launch our race plans and encourage those thinking of signing up for a run in 2017 to put the date in their diary and take advantage of our early bird entry fees.”

To register search Recover Race at www.eventbrite.co.uk.