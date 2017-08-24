Students celebrate GCSE successes in Newmarket, Mildenhall, Soham and Ely

Newmarket Academy’s school principal, Nick Froy, has spoken of his delight after students achieved “excellent” GCSE results. Results in English and maths improved by 14 per cent. In English 80 per cent of students achieved the new grade 4, equivalent to a C grade with 60 per cent getting grade 5, equivalent to a B. Overall the number of students achieving five good GCSEs, including English and maths, went up eight per cent to 54 per cent.

“We are clearly delighted that the Ofsted judgement in May this year which rated the school as good is justified by these results which reflect another year of improvement,” said Mr Froy. “Students at Newmarket Academy have achieved excellent results in the key areas - something for which Newmarket can be proud.”

At Mildenhall Academy, 55 per cent of students sitting GCSEs achieved a grade 4-9 in English and mathematics and 56 per cent achieved at least one A/A* grade.

College Academy principal Susan Byles said: “I have never known a year group

to work so hard in meeting and overcoming new challenges. I am immensely proud of each and every one of our pupils. This cohort has beaten all previous records in the number of A*/A grades that have been achieved.”

At Soham Village College 67 per cent of students achieved the equivalent of grades A*-C in both maths and English and more than 50 students achieved A*-A grades or equivalent in most of their subjects.

Head of School, Jon Hampson, said:

“We are very pleased that so many students of all abilities have made such good progress across the whole range of GCSE subjects. We congratulate them and wish them every success as they move onto the next phase of their education or training.”

At King’s Ely more than half of grades achieved by students were A*s or As.

Fifty-three per cent of all GCSE grades achieved this year were A* or A (Grades 9-7) and 26 per cent were A*s (Grades 9-8). 77 per cent of students achieved A*-B results (Grades 9-6) and the percentage of students who achieved A*-C results (Grades 9-5) was 93 per cent.