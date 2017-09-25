Students celebrate Bill Tutte scholarship success

A scheme set up to celebrate the genius of Newmarket-born wartime codebreaker Bill Tutte has recognised the achievements of two local students by awarding them both valuable scholarships.

Emma Rooney from Exning, and Tia Lowman, from Newmarket, both 18, so impressed members of the Bill Tutte Memorial Fund they decided they both deserved the award and each will now receive £1,000 a year for their three years at university where they will both be studying maths and computer science.

Emma, who is going to Exeter University, is a former pupil at Newmarket Academy. She went on to Long Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge.

Tia, who is off to Liverpool University, a former pupil at St Louis primary school in Newmarket went to St Benedict’s Catholic Upper School in Bury St Edmund. Both achieved the A grade at A-level in maths or computer science required to qualify for the scholarship award.

Teaching staff associated with both students said they were delighted they had been chosen to receive the scholarship.

Gill Guenigault, head of mathematics at Newmarket Academy said: “Emma is an outstanding mathematician who totally deserves recognition by the Bill Tutte Foundation. I am sure she will thrive as she pursues a mathematical future. I wish her great success from all who know her from her time at Newmarket Academy.’

Teresa Selvey, head of St Louis Catholic Academy, said: “I am delighted at this recognition of Tia’s commitment to learning. When Tia was at St Louis she was already demonstrating outstanding potential and I am sure that she will use this award to make the most of her future studies.”

And Kate Pereira, head at St Benedict’s added: “We are delighted that Tia has received such a prestigious scholarship and wish her well on the next stage of her journey.”

Bill Tutte Fund member Rachel Wood, who interviewed both candidates with fellow members, Journal content editor Alison Hayes, and town councillor and former maths teacher Mick Jefferys, said: “Emma and Tia are two exceptional students, and the Bill Tutte Memorial Fund is delighted to award them both scholarships for the next three years.

“It is wonderful to see a new generation of mathematicians following in Bill Tutte’s footsteps, and the community of Newmarket and its surrounding villages can be very proud of these two students.”