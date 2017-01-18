Stand-off between police and suspected armed man in Crowfield

A Suffolk village remains on lockdown today as a police stand-off with a suspected armed man enters its third day.

Armed police, the police helicopter and dog units remain at the scene in Crowfield where officers are attempting to engage with a man thought to have a gun.

The atmosphere in the village was described as ‘eerie’ by residents who said they’ve been ‘shut up’ in their homes as the siege continues.

One, who asked not to be named, said: “It was very eerie, with the police cordon.

“I went in to check on a relative and everybody seems to be shut up.”

Emergency services were called to the village by a family member at 11.15pm on Monday after they raised an alarm over the person’s welfare.

Glen Marney, who works nearby, said there was a heavy police presence when he arrived in the village yesterday morning.

He said: “It’s surprising to have something like this happen in such a small village, especially as there are so many police cars scattered about the place.

“You could see the police with their guns – which were medium size, not small – hiding behind the doors of their BMWs.

“When I got in this morning, I had to drive around a different way. There are about 12 police cars and dog units.”

Stone Street remains closed to through traffic, at the junction with Ipswich Road down to Coddenham, and motorists are asked to use alternative routes.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “There are no other persons involved and police remain at the location as they attempt to engage with the individual concerned.”