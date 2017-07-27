Sponsors of new Red Lodge school revealed

The new primary school in Red Lodge will be run by Chilford Hundred Education Trust (CHET), Secretary of State for Education has confirmed.

The Pines Primary School, which is due to open in September 2018, was commissioned by Suffolk County Council to respond to the growing demand for school places in Red Lodge.

Red Lodge Village Sign

Additional school places are required due to the significant amount of housing development planned while the existing primary school is already close to capacity.

The Pines, which will initially offer places for up to 30 pupils in reception and years one and two, will add extra year groups as it grows to its current capacity of 210 pupils. The school has been designed to be able to expand to 420 places.

Pine Cones Pre-school will also open on the site offering 30 places for two- to four-year-olds.

CHET is a small multi academy trust which the county says has a track record for successful primary and secondary education in its existing schools: Linton Village College, The Meadow Primary School in Balsham and Linton Heights Junior School.

Helena Marsh, CHET’s executive principal, said: “This is an exciting development for Red Lodge and for the trust.

“Our schools have a strong reputation for being inclusive and providing caring environments that foster academic success and a love of learning. They all have a strong sense of their local communities.”

Gordon Jones, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, said: “We are thrilled to be working with this well-established trust who will bring with them vital experience and expertise of raising standards in their existing schools.”

Designed by Concertus Property and Design Consultants, the new school, on the Kings Warren Business Park, will be built by Morgan Sindall.

Construction will begin in August. Admissions information and further details will be released in September 2017 and there will be a number of events taking place in Red Lodge allowing local families to find out more about the new school and pre-school.