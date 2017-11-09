Sophie Able named new manager at Newmarket's racecourses

Newmarket's two racecourses have a new general manager.

Sophie Able has been appointed to the role which has been was created on the back of the growth of Jockey Club Racecourse’s (JCR) East Region. She will report to regional director Amy Starkey, who is responsible for the running of Newmarket’s Rowley Mile and July Course, Huntingdon, Market Rasen and Nottingham racecourses.

For the past five years Sophie has been based at Newmarket as head of sales for JCR’s East Region and is a member of its senior management team.

A graduate of JCR’s management academy and the British Horseracing Authority graduate scheme, she was managing director at Huntingdon Racecourse for four years from 2008 where she was previously commercial executive.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to further develop my career within The Jockey Club,” said Sophie.

“I am passionate about the success of Newmarket Racecourses, its status in the local community and in British Racing. We are lucky to welcome many of the world’s finest racehorses, jockeys and trainers to compete on the Flat and we will be working hard to provide them and all our customers with the best possible experience in the years ahead.”

Amy Starkey added: “Sophie is extremely talented and, with considerable and varied experience in a number of roles within Jockey Club Racecourses, she is the ideal person to take up the new position of general manager at Newmarket.”