Song tribute to Newmarket codebreaker

Nearly 500 school children from Newmarket and its surrounding villages will be taking part in a special event at Tattersalls next month to mark the centenary of Second World War codebreaker Bill Tutte.

The event, on Tuesday, May 23, will feature a maths show by Kjartan Poskitt, acclaimed author of the Murderous Maths series of children’s books which have sold millions in over 30 countries, and the world premiere of the song Unsung Hero, written specially by Louise Eatock for the children to sing. Later the same day Mr Poskitt will be the special guest at the Bill Tutte Club.

The following day he will be speaking to children from four primary schools at Newmarket Library about his fiction series, Agatha Parrot and Borgon the Axeboy, and between 1pm and 3pm he will be at the town’s memorial hall taking to school children and members of the public who are invited to attend with tickets available at the library for just £2.

Rachel Wood, a member of the Bill Tutte Memorial group, who has organised the event said: “Bill Tutte is a fantastic role model for young people – when he was just 11 years old, his great talent and determination allowed him an opportunity which he seized, and it is this that made possible all his later achievements.

“We hope that these Bill Tutte Centenary events will celebratehow much fun maths is, and encourage everyone who attends to seize all their opportunities.”

Bill Tutte, whose achievemnts are commemorated by the sculpture on Rutland Hill, was born at Fitzroy House, in Black Bear Lane, where a special plaque will be unveiled on Sunday, May 14.