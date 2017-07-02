Solar farm tour highlights community energy ideas

The public can visit Forest Heath District Council’s solar farm at Toggam Farm, Lakenheath, during Community Energy Fortnight.

The visit on July 10 at 5pm has been organised by ÄlskaECO CIC, a Suffolk based social enterprise, and includes a site tour.

Oliver Ingwall King,of ÄlskaECO, said there are many small community energy projects but added: “By inviting the public to visit Forest Heath’s Solar Farm we are giving them a unique chance to see an excellent local energy generation project.”

For more information visit www.ukcec.org/solar-farm-field-trip-and-community-energy-meeting