Soham Village College entertains with The Wiz

Students from Soham Village College followed the yellow brick road with zest and panache as they put on their annual production last week.

Their all-singing all-dancing production of The Wiz told the everlasting tale of Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz and the trials and tribulations she and her companions faced as they journeyed to the Emerald City through the make believe world of Oz.

Olivia Child as Dorothy and Lizi Nicholson as Addapearle shone in their vocal numbers while energetic choreography and talented performances kept audiences pleasantly entertained.

Other outstanding performances came from Zak Potts a The Wiz and Ellis Hociej for her wicked all-green Evillene, particularly the show-stopping Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News.

The show ran last Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.