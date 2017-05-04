Soham pupils dig up history of school site

Pupils in Soham have unearthed evidence that people were living on the site of their school more than 2,000 years ago.

Youngsters from The Weatheralls Primary School were taking part in a week of archaeological work led by Soham Museum chairman Donna Martin and other volunteers from Archaeology Cambridgeshire East (ACE).

Working on a trench which had not been previously excavated, the Year Three pupils dug down through a cubic metre of soil to discover a layer of chalk splattered with remains of charcoal and signs of a fire close by.

“This would have been the floor of a domestic building from the Iron Age somewhere around 100BC which is very exciting,” said Donna.

Other finds included a worked flint from the Bronze Age more than 5,000 years ago and many pieces of Saxon and early medieval pottery.

“It was a very successful week. The children used proper equipment and worked to established archaeological practices and were really engaged and enthusiastic about what they were doing,” said Donna.