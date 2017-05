An 81-year-old man has been charged as part of an investigation into alleged abuse in football in Cambridgeshire.

Eric Cooper, of The Shade, Soham, has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child between 1968 and 1970.

Cambridgeshire Police, investigating historical allegations related to football, said the charges involved one boy. Mr Cooper will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court later today.