Soham is set for festive Christmas fair

Christmas plans are well under way as Soham prepares for its annual Winter Fair.

The event, organised by Soham Heritage and Tourism, starts at 6pm on Friday, November 24, with the winners of a children’s writing competition joining Father Christmas to turn on the town’s festive lights display at St Andrew’s Church.

Santa will also be taking Soham children’s Christmas requests as youngsters get a chance to speak to him in his grotto.

Inside the church, local organisations and stores will be manning stalls as part of a Christmas market. There will also be free fairground rides, sponsored by the town council.

Charles Warner, chairman of Soham Heritage and Tourism, said: “It’s an event for everyone in the community. There’s free rides, there are local organisations running stalls, there is Father Christmas and this year, for the first time, there is a drinks licence, so there be mulled wine.”

For the chance to turn on the lights with Father Christmas, children aged five to 11 should write a winter or Christmas-themed story. Entries should either be handed in at school or the town’s library by November 17.