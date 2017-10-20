Soham greengrocer to close shop at the end of October because of 'changing high street habits'

A Soham greengrocer’s which has been in the town for over 37 years is to close next Saturday, with the owner saying that changing shopping habits are responsible for the decline of the High Street.

The 63-year-old owner of Palmers of Soham, Andrew Palmer, said: “We’ve had a good run in the town. It’s a shame to close.

“We will miss our customers, and I think they will miss us, too,” he said. “We’ve come to the point where these small, independent shops are on the way out now.

“There’s no one there in the High Street now. People’s shopping habits have changed. We’ve lost the bakers and the butchers. Unfortunately, I was the next one to go.”

Opposite the Red Lion, the High Street shop has been in its current location for ten years and will open for the last time on October 28.

Mr Palmer will continue to work at Ely Market until he retires.