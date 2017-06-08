Sisters’ Newmarket Fun Day is another smash hit raising over £3,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society

Newmarket Severals was the place to be on Saturday afternoon when a fun day organised by two sisters attracted around 2,000 visitors.

Tracy and Julie Williams had staged the event for the first time last year raising £2,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society because their mother Ann was suffering from the disease.

Mrs Williams, who was 64, died on Christmas Eve and this year’s event, in her memory, raised just over £3,000 for the same charity.

“It was a really good day with probably twice as many people as last year,” said Tracy.

“All the stallholders loved the happy, fun atmosphere and want to come back next year” .

Once again, the fun dog show, judged by the Phoenix French Bulldog Rescue charity proved popular. Youngsters loved the fairground rides and bouncy castles while live music from the Mighty Macca and Heathen was enjoyed throughout the afternoon.

”We would like to thank all our sponsors, including Brett Jones Fencing and Soham Barbers, everyone who helped and everyone who attended,” said Tracy.

The sisters are now concentrating on Newmarket Carnival, set for July 8, which they were invited to organise this year after impressing Newmarket town councillors with their work on their own fun day last year.