Signed racing print being auction to help Simon Dobbin

A piece of racing memorabilia signed by the likes of Frankie Dettori, Sir Michael Stoute, and Hayley Turner, will be auctioned ahead of a charity football match later this month to raise funds for Simon Dobbin, the Mildenhall football fan left paralysed after an attack following a Cambridge Utd match in 2015.

Before the attack Simon had worked as assistant manager at fuel company Browns of Burwell and the auction of the limited edition print of racing at Thirsk has been organised by former work colleague, Donna Townsend.

“To those who know Simon he is a gentle giant of a man and this attack has left his friends and family in total shock,” said Donna. There is already a £500 bid on the print if you would like to be on it call 01638 741306.

Money raised from the print will go towards funding Simon’s on-going care along with the proceeds of the charity match which is at Ely FC’s ground from 2pm-6pm on Sunday, May 14. The event will also have entertainment for children including a bouncy castle, face painting and a fair ground rides.

The ex-professionals set to take part include Darren Anderton, Nigel Winterburn, Chris Waddle, Kieron Dyer, Titus Bramble, Carlos Edwards, Luke Chadwick, Justin Hoyte, Barry Hayles, Max York, Julian Joachim, Kevin Lisbie, and Neil Mustoe.