Shock after former jockey found dead in Newmarket

Newmarket’s racing community has been shocked after a former jockey was found dead at his town home .

Police had been called to a house in Vicarage Road at around 6.35pm on Tuesday November 29 where 31-year-old Jon Daly was found.

Mr Daly had been riding out for town trainer James Tate, who said he had been a valued member of the staff at his Jamesfield Place stables.

“We and his family were very aware that he had ongoing mental health issues which he was undergoing treatment for and we were all devastated when we heard what had happened.

“Thirty one is no age for anyone to die and our thoughts are very much with his family.” A police spokeswoman said there were no suspicious circumstances and the coroner had been informed.