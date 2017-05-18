Shaun completes 150 mile cycle tour

Shaun Whiter, who lost both legs after being hit by a dangerous driver in July last year, said it felt ‘amazing’ to have completed the 150-mile Tour of Suffolk cycle ride as part of the Ipswich Town Football Club team.

Former Newmarket Town FC player Shaun, who lives in Burrough Green, took part in the challenge on a hand-bike along with around 100 other participants, including former Town players Russell Osman, Titus Bramble and Alan Lee.

“It was very tough,” he said. “The first day, the Sunday, was hilly and hot and then we had the wind and rain, but it was a fantastic event with a lot of people taking part.”

Shaun was raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance to thank it for saving his life when he was hit by a dangerous driver just outside Newmarket in July last year.

Prostate Cancer UK and the Friends of Ipswich Town will also benefit from the fund-raising tour.