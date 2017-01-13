Shakespeare opportunity for Suffolk students

Suffolk Schools are being invited to work with Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds on its 2017 Shakespeare Takeover Programme.

Now in its second year, the project will involve schools visiting the theatre to watch a performance of As You Like It by world leading drama school The London Academy of Dramatic Art.

Schools will then work with a theatre practitioner to devise their artistic response to the play, the results of which will be performed at the Theatre this May.

Georgina Stone, Theatre Royal’s schools and education officer, said ‘We’re thrilled to be opening our doors once more to local schools for the Shakespeare Takeover Programme.

“Last year’s evening response performance was such a thrill and we very hope this year the impact will be just the same.”

Student feedback for last year’s programme was positive and the deadline for schools to apply to get involved with the programme is Friday, February 17.

For more information about the Shakespeare Takeover and to apply contact Georgina Stone on georgina@theatreroyal.org or call 01284 829925.