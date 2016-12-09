Serious two-car crash closes B1106 from Elveden crossroads at A11

Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the B1106 at Elveden.

Officers were alerted to reports of a two-vehicle collision at 3.35pm today.

Police and the ambulance service – including the air ambulance – are in attendance and it is thought two people have been injured.

The road is currently blocked and is being closed from the Elveden crossroads at the A11 while an initial investigation gets underway at the scene.

It is likely to remain closed for some time.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen the collision to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD number 301 of December 9.