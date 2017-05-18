This week the search begins for this year’s Newmarket Carnival Princess and her two attendants.

The royal trio will lead the town’s carnival parade on Saturday July 8. Entrants for the competition must be aged between eight and 12 and either live, or go to school, in Newmarket.

Entries must be on the coupon which will appear every week in the Journal until the competition’s closing date on Monday, June 26. Each entry should be accompanied by a colour photograph.

Postal entries should be marked Newmarket Carnival Princess and sent to Newmarket Journal, Rookery House, The Guineas, Newmarket, CN8 8SY. Scans of the entry coupon, along with a photograph can also be emailed to alison.hayes@newmarket journal.co.uk

The princess and her two attendants will each receive a tiara given by Newmarket bridal specialists Brides by Solo, a posy given by Bouquets of Newmarket and a special goody bag donated by Jose Hair Design of Newmarket.

This year’s carnival theme will be cycling and it will be a new venture for Tracy Williams and her sister Julie who were asked to organise of the event by Newmarket Town Council after impressing councillors with their organisation of a fund-raising fun day in the town last summer.