Rugby legends at fund-raising dinner

Two former giants of rugby union were the special guests at a fund-raising dinner organised by members of the Newmarket Festival committee at the Bedford Lodge hotel on the eve of the Lions’ tour of New Zealand.

Sean Fitzpatrick, capped 92 times and widely regarded as one of the best players New Zealand has ever produced, and Welsh wizard, Phil Bennett, the former international fly half from 1969 to 1978, whose famous sidestep and swerve, mesmerised his opponents, are pictured with Festival chairman Mark Edmondson, left, and committee member Noel Byrne.

The next event being organised by the Newmarket Festival, which raises funds for community organisations and individuals, will be the Newmarket Hilly cycling sportive on Sunday, June 25. Go to www.newmarkethilly100.org.uk for more information.