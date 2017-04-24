Rougham cook school launches 2017/18 scholarship

A Rougham-based cook school is encouraging talented young chefs to apply for its next available scholarship position.

Infusions Experience, on the Rougham Industrial Estate, has launched its 2017/18 ICE Scholarship and is inviting anyone interested in being considered for it to email Scott Taylor at st@infusions4chefs.co.uk by Sunday (April 30).

The scholarship is an intensive year-long training opportunity aimed at mentoring and training a promising young chef at the start of their career.

As well as getting the chance to stage in a number of high profile venues, the chosen chef will assist in the ICE development kitchen – preparing and serving lunch bar, helping with cookery courses and upskilling chefs – and work in the ICE Cookshop and Infusions Ltd warehouse, gaining invaluable product knowledge.

Selected for the 2016/17 programme, 19-year-old Tomas Jonaitis was the company’s third scholar and will soon be going on to work as commis chef at Titchwell Manor, in Norfolk.

Tomas had completed his level one and two catering qualifications at West Suffolk College, in Bury St Edmunds, and was wondering how he could fund the level three while working part time as a catering assistant at West Suffolk Hospital when he heard about the scholarship late last spring and decided to apply.

The selection process was rigorous, with skills, aptitude and psychometric testing carried out alongside an interview, but his success saw him to work alongside some of the UK’s most renowned chefs and stage at several well respected restaurants, including Maison Bleue, Elveden, Ickworth House and Titchwell Manor.

Tomas said: “I was a bit nervous about applying at first, I didn’t know if I would be good enough or have the right level of experience, but when I visited and saw the amazing demonstration kitchen and facilities for myself, I knew that I really wanted a chance to be part of the Infusions Experience team and to be trained by these guys who have a strong reputation in the industry and such a passion for food.”

“Most people my age underestimate the power of what a scholarship like this can do for you both personally and professionally and I would urge anyone to consider applying,” he added.

Interviews will be held on May 4.

To find out more about the company visit www.icecookschool.co.uk.