Roads on Soham estate finally set to be improved

Roads on a Soham housing state which had been left to deteriorate since the developer who originally put them in went out of business more than a decade ago, look as if they are finally going to be adopted by the county council.

Soham’s MP Lucy Frazer said it would be welcome news for the residents of the Kingfisher estate who had been left with half finished roads in 2006.

“At last there is welcome news for residents with regards to getting the problematic unadopted roads up to a standard where the county council will adopt them,” said Mrs Frazer.

She said Vine Technical Services, which was managing the adoption process on behalf of the various developers, said that work had commenced on April 24 to make them adoption-ready.

“The roads in question were left half-finished when the original housing developer went out of business in 2006 which meant that they were never formally adopted by Cambridgeshire County Council,” she said.

“I have been aware of the issues at Kingfisher Estate in Soham since I was elected in 2015 and have been progressing matters by liaising with the other developers building on the site, Barrett Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Cambridge Housing Society as well as the county council for some time.

“Prior to the work beginning it was identified that some existing issues had worsened and additional remedial works would be required. It is therefore anticipated that the work will take 10 weeks to complete,” she added.

“Once the work is completed the developer will serve a section 37 notice to the county council signalling that they believe the road is ready for adoption.”