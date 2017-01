A road has been closed in Mildenhall this morning following a collision between two cars which caused an oil spill.

The collision at about 5.40am involved a BMW 3 Series and a KIA Picanto at a mini roundabout on the A1101.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the female driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and has been taken to hospital for a check up.

The road has been closed at Kingsway while a two metre square patch of spilled oil is dealt with.