Rewarding a special employee

Employees who make the effort to go the extra mile can be worth their weight in gold to their employer, colleagues and customers.

The Employee of the Year award in the Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 it there to give credit to such special people.

Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 sponsors and partners

Once again it is sponsored by West Suffolk College whose head of business development Phil Stittle said: “We pride ourselves on working closely with the local community and local employers.

“Employees are the heart and soul of any business which is why we love to celebrate those stand out staff who go the extra mile.

“The college supports both employers and their staff by delivering a wide range of training such as Apprenticeships, higher level degrees and bespoke in house company training such as management.

“We are excited to see this years nominations and the outstanding work which is happening locally.”

The award is intended for the person who has done that bit extra to achieve something amazing or has overcome adversity in their professional life and continued to deliver an excellent service.

They should be a role model to their colleagues.

Do you know someone like that? Give them the praise they deserve and show them that others think the effort they make is important and appreciated.

Last year the award went to Amanda Bloomfield, chief executive of the Bury St Edmunds-based welfare charity Gatehouse.

You will find a full list of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk

Individuals can also be recognised as business leader and apprentice or trainee of the year and for customer service. Awards categories for companies include business and new start up of the year and for encouraging green business.

Nominations must be in by August 14.