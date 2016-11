Cast your mind back 31 years . Were you a pupil at St Louis primary school in Newmarket ? If so you may remember in 1985 the school had a space age visitor.

A model of the US Space Shuttle was brought to the school as part of a nationwide effort to raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). The model was one fifth life-size and funds raised went towards the cost of a new lifeboat at Sheringham in Norfolk.