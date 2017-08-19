Ram raid at Red Lodge shop

Police are appealing for witnesses following a ram raid incident in the early hours of this morning in Red Lodge.

The incident was at some point between 2am and 2.05am at the Nisa convenience store, in Bellflower Crescent.

A silver Mercedes ML 4x4 was used to ram the rear shutters of the store.

It is thought there were either two or three offenders with sledge hammers and balaclavas.

They forced entry to the cigarette counter and filled a dustbin with the contents before leaving the scene in the vehicle.

Police are carrying out enquiries into the incident and officers would like to hear from anyone who has knowledge of the raid, believes they witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the ram raid or has seen a damaged silver Mercedes 4x4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 37/55583/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.