Raj hunts for hidden Treasures in Newmarket

Treasures antiques in Newmarket’s Rous Road will be a star of the small screen yet again next year when it features in the much-loved BBC series Antiques Road Trip.

Earlier this month, the popular emporium, which occupies the building which was once the town’s fire station, was visited by antiques expert Raj Bisram, although shop owner Patrick Cowell and his partner, Naz Jackson, said they were sworn to secrecy as to what he bought to sell at auction.

The shop was previously featured in the celebrity version of the show, when voice coach Carrie Grant was the guest visitor and bought a pair of vases and some Victorian mounted racing plates.

Naz and Patrick with their Jack Russell terrier Jack, are pictured with Raj during filming.