RAF Mildenhall could stay open

A decision to close RAF Mildenhall is being reconsidered by the US Department of Defense, according to reports.

The base, which is home to the 100th Air Refuelling wing and more than 3,300 airmen, is due to close in 2023 along with 14 other European US bases.

RAF Mildenhall was the largest base included in the announcement by United States European Command (EUCOM) who are now reportedly reviewing their decision in response to growing security threats in Europe.

According to American military newspaper Stars and Stripes EUCOM said: “Considering the current European security environment, it is a prudent measure to review some of the decisions under the January 2015 European Infrastructure Consolidation effort.

“These closures were programmed over a number of fiscal years and to date, none of these sites have been returned to the host nation, as we are putting the necessary infrastructure in place to facilitate mission and personnel moves necessary.”

The final decision, however,still rests with the US Department of Defense so any decision would need the backing of the Pentagon.

According to Stars and Stripes it is thought that President Trump’s recent actions in Syria and concerns over a more aggressive Russia have led to this review.