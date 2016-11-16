RAF Lakenheath goes night flying

The USAF is conducting night flying sorties from RAF Lakenheath as part of a surge in activity before winter sets in.

A spokesman said: “Nighttime flying operations are required to maintain aircrew proficiency and ensure our pilots remain ready to meet future challenges.”

In its last operations surge in March, the base’s 48th Fighter Wing flew 1,238 sorties, toppling the previous record of 938 sorties flown in August 2015.

For low-flying aircraft and aircraft-related noise concerns, contact the RAF Lakenheath Command Post at 01638 524 800.