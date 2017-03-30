Racing jewels from Ballymacoll Stud set to be sold at Tattersalls in Newmarket

Tattersalls has been chosen to conduct what has been called one of the most important bloodstock dispersal sales in Europe.

Later this year, the world famous Newmarket auctioneers will sell almost 50 lots made up of 14 mares, 16 fillies and colts in and out of training, nine yearlings and nine foals, all belonging to the Ballymacoll Stud.

Owned by the Weinstock family since the 1960s, the County Meath-based operation has a distinguished history, having been responsible for Classic winners like Troy, Pilsudski, Golan and North Light. It has enjoyed a successful association with Newmarket trainer Sir Michael Stoute, who in recent times has saddled most of the stud’s big-race winners.

“Rarely, if ever, has a broodmare band of relatively modest numbers achieved so much on the global stage, and the Ballymacoll Stud dispersal at Tattersalls represents a unique opportunity to share in a legacy of spectacular success and unprecedented overachievement,” said Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony.

The draft will no doubt see millions of guineas spent as bloodstock breeders and owners bid to buy into some of the best families in the Stud Book.

Amongst the headline acts is likely to be four-time Group 1 winner Islington, who is in foal to Kingman, while other highlights amongst the broodmares will include the nine-year-old Galileo mare Justlookdontouch in foal to Sea the Stars, whose first foal, the Sir Michael Stoute- trained multiple Listed winner ABINGDON, will undoubtedly be one of the stars of the eight regally bred fillies in training.

Peter Reynolds, manager of Ballymacoll Stud, for 45 years, said: “The success of Ballymacoll Stud reflects our consistent pursuit of excellence and Tattersalls is an appropriate stage on which to offer the Ballymacoll stock to as wide an international audience as possible.”

The dispersal will begin at Book 1 of the October Yearling Sales on October 3.