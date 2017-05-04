Racing fan Jean raises £2,500 for Cancer Research

Racing fan, photographer and fund-raiser Jean Ashdown-Coates was at Newmarket’s Craven meeting to present a cheque for £2,500 to Cancer Research UK.

The money was raised through Christmas cards produced by Jean and at the presentation were former champion jockey Ryan Moore and former champion trainer Sir Michael Stoute, who featured on one of her 2016 cards as Father Christmas and an Elf.

The other card, called Legends, featured Lester Piggott and Desert Orchid. Also at the presentation were Cancer Research UK area manager Chris Ridge and Lord Grimthorpe, racing manager to Prince Khalid Abdullah, owner and breeder of Frankel.

“I am so grateful to everyone who helped with my fund-raising efforts,” said Jean. “Never in my wildest dreams did I expect to meet so many wonderful people in the racing world.”