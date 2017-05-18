Rachel’s award will boost community projects

The winner of the Newmarket Community Hero award said she was receiving it on behalf of all the people volunteering their time and skills to help others in the town.

Rachel Wood was announced the winner of the award presented as part of Newmarket’s 350th anniversary celebrations. 2016, Newmarket

Racecourses and race sponsors QIPCO asked residents to nominate someone who had gone ‘above and beyond’ to make their community a better place to live and work and Rachel was recognised for her exceptional contribution to various organisations in Newmarket. She received a cheque for £2,000 which she will use to make donations to various projects.

These include:

Funding for the monthly Bill Tutte free after-school science and maths club for students from Years 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9

Refurbishing the toilets at All Saints’ Church, which are used by many community groups

Purchasing a new portable PA system for the Newmarket Music Festival, which will be held throughout July

Developing art activities and crafts for all ages at Newmarket Library

Buying a new bicycle, indoor toys and investigative toys for the garden area at All Saints Under Fives

Supporting the growth of the ‘Legends of the Turf’ community project that helps to introduce children to the world of racing

New books for All Saints’ Primary School, to encourage children to develop a lifelong love of reading – and to continue the work of all the volunteers who visit the school to listen to the children read

Arranging transport for local schools to be able to take the children to various significant historical sites across the town and county such as Devil’s Dyke, as it’s very difficult for schools to arrange funding for transport

“There are so many people volunteering their time and skills to help others in Newmarket – I am so lucky to have had the chance to work with some of them. This award is really for all of them,” said Rachel. “It is lovely to be able to share the money with people and organisations that make such a difference to the lives of those around them. I’d like to thank QIPCO and Newmarket Racecourses on behalf of all of us.”

Newmarket Racecourses boss Amy Starkey added: “In 2016, Newmarket celebrated a monumental 350th anniversary and the community were at the heart of these celebrations. The QIPCO Community Champion award helped to showcase those individuals that make our town so special.

“Rachel is a fantastic community champion – year after year, she dedicates her time and energy to supporting various organisations and clubs, and it’s fantastic to see the money being used for so many local projects and associations.”