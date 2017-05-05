Rachel Hood wins seat on Suffolk County Council

Former Newmarket mayor and current town councillor Rachel Hood is the new Suffolk county member for the Newmarket and Exning ward. Results were announced at around 12.15pm with Ms Hood polling 909 votes to win the former UKIP-held seat for the Conservatives.

Her closest rival was Labour’s Mick Jefferys who got 585 votes and like Ms Hood is also a town councillor. Dave Hudson who had taken the seat for UKIP at the last election trailed in fourth with 252 reflecting the decline in support for his party across the county.

Voter turnout was 31 per cent.