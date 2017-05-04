Queen watches her colts in action on Newmarket Heath

The Queen was out on Newmarket Heath yesterday to see her horses which are trained in the town by William Haggas, Sir Michael Stoute and Michael Bell.

Jockey Ryan Moore was first up the Al Bahathri on her recent Newbury winner, Call to Mind, and had plenty to say to the Royal owner about the son of Galileo as he dismounted.

Musical Terms under Pat Cosgrave impressed in similar exercise.

Sir Michael Stoute made the Queen’s horses easy to spot for the Royal visitor and her racing manager John Warren by equipping the riders with special red, white and blue caps. She seemed particularly taken with Dartmouth, a Royal Ascot winner in her colours last year, as he covered a mile in style.