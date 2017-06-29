Quagmire fails to defeat Corrie tip search officers

Police officers searching the landfill site for missing airman Corrie McKeague did not even let this week’s record rainfall slow them up.

Officers from Suffolk and Norfolk have been searching the tip in Milton since the beginning of March when it was realised a bin taken from the horseshoe area of Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, where the 23-year-old was last seen on CCTV early on September 24, weighed almost 100kg more than originally thought.

Corrie McKeague

The dedicated team has now sifted more than 5,000 tonnes of rubbish, clearing 50 to 90 tonnes a day. They continued their work on Wednesday when record overnight rain had made the site a Somme-style quagmire and still managed to work through another 70 tonnes.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said today: “They are still very much finding stuff that’s from the relevant time and date range, so the search will continue.”

Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart told Facebook followers at the weekend: “The police will continue to search this area of the landfill until they either find Corrie or the rubbish starts clearly and consistently showing it has gone back too far in date ranges.

“This is why no completion date can be given as this is reviewed daily/weekly.

“Our thanks to the individual officers carrying this task out is immeasurable, I pray this search comes to an end for them and us soon.”

Corrie, from Fife, went missing after a night out with colleagues from the RAF Regiment at Honington.