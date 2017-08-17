Pupils in the picture at Newmarket’s Laureate primary school back in 1991

Were you a pupil at Newmarket’s Laureate primary school back in 1991 ? Then you may remember posing for Journal photographer Vernon Place who took this picture in June of that year.

It features teacher Jean Relihan who was just weeks away from retirement after 20 years teaching at Exning Road school and was taken as part of the Journal’s Pupils in the Picture feature.

The 30 youngsters in her class of seven and eight year olds were a mixture of pupils from Years 2 and 3 and will now be in their early 30s .