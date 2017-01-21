Prince William is leaving the East Anglian Air Ambulance

Prince William has confirmed he will be leaving his job as an East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) helicopter pilot this summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge plan to spend more time in London where their children will be schooled.

A statement issued yesterday by Kensington Palace said: “His Royal Highness will finish his role with the EAAA in the summer in line with his commitment to fly with them for two years.”

It said the royal couple were keen to increase their official work on behalf of The Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require them to spend more time in London where Prince George will begin school in September and Princess Charlotte will go to nursery.

The Duke said it had been ‘a huge privilege’ to fly with the EAAA.

He added: “Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my Royal work for decades to come.

Prince William beginning his work with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Ben Bull Photography.

“I would like to thank the people of East Anglia for being so supportive of my role and for letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region’s hospitals.

“I would especially like to thank all of my colleagues at EAAA, Babcock, and Cambridge Airport for their friendship and support.

“I have loved being part of a team of professional, talented people that save lives every day. My admiration for our country’s medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger.”