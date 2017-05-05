Police warning on doorstep chainsaw sales

Suffolk Police have issued a warning about suspicious traders selling chainsaws and generators door to door.

Reports have been received in Stowmarket, Ipswich and Beccles.

A police spokesperson said: “Anyone who is offered goods for sale out the back of a van, by a person who approaches them in the street, or uninvited at the doorstep, should be highly suspicious. Goods sold in this way may be stolen, counterfeit, unsafe or overpriced.”

Anyone who is suspicious of goods offered for sale in this way should report it to Suffolk police on 101, or call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.