Police urge drivers in Norfolk and Suffolk to take extra care

Police are advising drivers in Norfolk and Suffolk to take extra care on the roads as the cold weather continues.

With fog and ice conditions set to continue over the next few days, motorists are being advised to allow extra time for journeys and to drive to the conditions.

Since Boxing Day there have been four fatalities on the counties’ roads following crashes in Sproughton, Great Bradley and Thorndon, in Suffolk, and Weeting, in Norfolk, this morning.

While officers are unable to confirm the cause of the crashes at this stage, the road conditions are always taken into consideration.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of roads policing in Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “Bad weather increases the risk of accidents happening on the road so it is important drivers take extra care.

“In icy conditions drivers should take extra care, even if the roads have been treated. Drive at appropriate speeds and avoid sudden actions such as heavy breaking as these could cause loss of control if you hit a patch of ice.

“The same advice applies for foggy conditions, slow down and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front. Fog lights should be used when visibility is seriously reduced and must be switched off once it improves so they don’t dazzle other road users.”

Further advice is available at www.norfolk.police.uk and www.suffolk.police.uk.