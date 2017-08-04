Police step up village patrols after thieves target homes in Fordham, Soham and Swaffham Bulbeck

Police are increasing patrols in villages, and have warned home-owners to be extra vigilant, after a spate of day time burglaries in Fordham, Soham and Swaffham Bulbeck.

On Wednesday three bungalow break-ins were reported in the space of an hour between 5pm and 6pm.

At a bungalow in Chippenham Road in Fordham a UPVC door forced open and the property ransacked with the thieves making off with computer and photographic equipment, as well as jewellery. One of the items taken was a wrist watch which had belonged to one of the owner’s deceased parents causing them considerable distress.

At around 6pm another bungalow, this time in Fordham Road in Soham, was targeted with the thieves forcing open a door at the back of the house. Again untidy search was made and cash and jewellery stolen.

Then at around the same time, police were alerted to a third break-in this time at a property in High Street in Swaffham Bulbeck. Thieves had got in through a rear window and after searching the property stolen jewellery including a silver charm bracelet which had belong to the home owner’s late wife.

A spokesman for East Cambridgeshire police said: “We are increasing mobile patrols in the villages as a result of this most recent spate of offences.

“Burglary is one of the most exceptionally disturbing crimes to fall victim to. The loss of property which has a huge emotional value certain outweighs the physical value of the thefts in two of the crimes.

“We are encouraging people to be mindful of their home security, and to take reasonable steps to review the security of their own homes.

“House burglary remains an absolute priority issue for the constabulary - and while it is rare to see a spate of this nature in East Cambridgeshire we will ensure that there is a first class response for all victims and any witnesses who approach us”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or call CrimeStoppers.