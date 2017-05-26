Police seek driver after hit and run in Worlington

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run road traffic collision in which a cyclist suffered a head injury this morning (Friday).

Officers were called just before 6.25am to reports of a collision between a car and a bicycle on the B1102 in Worlington, about 30 metres before the junction with Bridge Farm Close. Both the car and cyclist were travelling towards Mildenhall.

The cyclist, a man in his 30, sustained a head injury, but Suffolk Police say it is not believed to be life-changing.

He was treated at West Suffolk Hospital.

The road was closed for around two hours, reopening at 8.30am.

The driver involved failed to stop and is believed to have been in a dark-coloured car. Debris left at the scene indicates that it has sustained damage to one of its headlamps.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw a dark-coloured car in the area either immediately prior to or after it, to contact them.

They are also seeking information on a car which is known to travel in the Worlington area and has sustained recent headlamp damage.

Call the Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit at Bury St Edmunds on 101 quoting reference CAD 53 of May 26.