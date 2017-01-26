Police seek 12-year-old missing from Wetherden

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 12-year-old boy from Wetherden.

Paul Clarke was last seen at 9.30pm on Wednesday at his home address in Wetherden and police believe he may try to head to Kent.

Paul is described as a white, 3ft 11in tall, of heavy build with short ginger hair. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers. He did not have a coat with him.

Officers are very concerned for Paul’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 and ask for the Duty Sergeant at Stowmarket.