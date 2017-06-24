Police’s new fire station home

Work has started to bring a new joint fire and police station to Newmarket.

It will involve an extension and redevelopment of the existing fire station in Willie Snaith Road and once complete police officers currently working out of the town’s police station in Vicarage Road, will move in .

The project which has received funding from the Department of Communities and Local Government will see front of the fire station extended to provide new office accommodation for the police along with internal alterations to improve welfare provisions for all staff; improved access and facilities for community use; improved facilities for staff with locker and server rooms and shared use of the toilets, showers and the existing community room.

Cllr Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment and public protection, who was at a ground breaking ceremony at the fire station with town mayor Cllr Andy Drummond, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Mark Hardingham and Suffolk Chief Constable, Gareth Wilson, said: “We have already seen the benefits of sharing property with our colleagues in the police force across the county and it is exciting to see this collaboration continuing, following on from our previous successes.

“Developing this station in Newmarket will create a facility that serves the community in an effective way enabling both blue light services to save money in the process.”

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore said: “I am absolutely delighted to be involved in the start of the building works on this latest joint police and fire project. Working together with the fire service is crucial to us meeting the financial and operational challenges we face.”

The fire service and police force already have eight shared stations across Suffolk effective and according to the county council the latest development at Newmarket will enable police and fire to work much more closely together in the town and become more cost effective.

The work is due to be completed by November this year. There will be no disruption to fire and police services during the building works with both services remaining fully operational from their respective sites.