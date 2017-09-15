Police renew Mildenhall van robbery appeal

Police are renewing their appeal to trace two men captured on CCTV following a theft from a delivery van in Mildenhall.

Following a delivery in Market Place on the morning of Friday March 10, the driver noticed the cargo area of this van had been opened and a cage broken into, from which a large quantity of tobacco was stolen.

Detectives investigating the incident are keen to trace the two men, seen in the vicinity of a blue Vauxhall Zafira, in connection with the incident.

The first is described as white, in his early 20s and with short black hair. He was wearing a white shirt with a tie, and black dress shoes.

The second man has short black hair and is described as approximately 6ft 1ins. He was wearing a light blue shirt with grey shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call West CID at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 22211/17. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org