Police release CCTV images of 12 potential witnesses who may hold key to finding Corrie McKeague

Police are releasing CCTV images of 12 potential witnesses who may hold the key to finding missing airman Corrie McKeague.

All of the images show individuals in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am on September 24 who have not yet been traced.

A man in lighter coloured clothing with a dark coloured backpack at 5.20am in the Cornhill market square area. ANL-160812-110541001

Corrie, 23, was last seen in Brentgovel Street at 3.25am.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott is appealing for those pictured to come forward.

She said: “Officers have trawled through hundreds of hours of CCTV images and then carried out considerable work to identify everyone who was in the area around the time that Corrie disappeared.

“As you’ll see from the images, some are of better quality than others, but it is important that we identify everyone who was in the area in the early hours of Saturday 24 September, as someone could, unknowingly, hold a clue that can help us find Corrie.

A figure in dark clothing at 3.35am in Cornhill Walk. ANL-160812-110526001

“It should be stressed that these are just potential witnesses and it’s possible they may not be aware that they may be able to assist but we are trying to rule out possibilities and therefore we do need to speak to you.

“It has been a painstaking process first to go through the footage – hundreds of hours worth - and then to identify those in the area. All the work we have done is being checked and re-checked and this remains a complex enquiry, which we continue to work on to progress so we can find Corrie and give his family the answers they need.”

Anyone who can identify any of these individuals is asked to call the incident room on 01473 782019.

Two people wearing lighter coloured clothing at 3.26am coming from the Cornhill market square area towards McDonalds. ANL-160812-110513001

Two figures at 3.21am in Cornhill Walk. ANL-160812-110500001

Two people at 3.19am coming from the Cornhill market square area towards McDonalds. ANL-160812-110448001

A person wearing dark clothing possibly with a light top underneath and carrying a bag or backpack at 5.18am in Cornhill Walk. ANL-160812-110435001

Another figure wearing dark clothing at 5.01am in Cornhill Walk. ANL-160812-110423001

A man in a white T-shirt and dark bottoms, with short hair, at 3.21am in Cornhill Walk. ANL-160812-110359001